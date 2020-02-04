What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

State of the Union

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Subscribe Read More
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump does not shake hands with Pelosi before State of the Union

Politics

At the start of the State of the Union address Tuesday it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.

President Trump delivered the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Watch live in the video player above.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.

Pelosi gave a look.

The speaker led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter. The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 04 WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union

  2. Read Feb 04 Democratic women wear white for Trump’s State of the Union speech

  3. Read Feb 04 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Feb. 4

  4. Watch Feb 04 Delayed caucus results send ripple effects far beyond Iowa

  5. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

The Latest