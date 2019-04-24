What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump says White House to fight all Democrats’ subpoenas

Politics

President Donald Trump says his White House will be “fighting all the subpoenas” issued by House Democrats in their investigations into his administration.

Trump is criticizing those investigations and telling reporters at the White House that he “thought after two years we’d be finished with it.”

Democrats have stepped up their inquiries in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump says “it’s enough” and that “we’re fighting all the subpoenas.”

One congressional subpoena the administration is expected to challenge has gone out to Don McGahn, former White House counsel who cooperated with Mueller.

And the White House is pushing back on other fronts, including House Democratic efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns and his business’ financial records.

READ MORE: Mueller followed strict rules in investigating Trump. Congress has fewer constraints

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 23 How the autobiography of a Muslim slave is challenging an American narrative

  2. Read Apr 24 Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach him

  3. Watch Apr 23 Why teachers are managing more student needs — and struggling to pay for their own

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Watch Apr 23 Why census experts fear a citizenship question would jeopardize results

The Latest