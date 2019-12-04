Double your gift now
Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

Who is testifying next?

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Dec 04

Noah Feldman

Dec 04

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Impeachment 101
WATCH: Trump willing to compromise national security for ‘personal political gain,’ Nadler said

Politics

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the House “cannot wait for the election to address the present crisis” as the committee holds its first hearing to consider impeaching President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler spoke during the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York says that if Congress doesn’t hold Trump in check now, he “will almost certainly try again to solicit interference in the election for his personal political gain.”

The committee is deciding whether to write articles of impeachment after a House investigation concluded that Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain when he urged Ukraine’s president to investigate U.S. Democrats.

The committee’s top Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, says the impeachment process being led by majority Democrats is a “disgrace”and a “sham.”

Republicans tried to disrupt the start of the hearing by calling for repeated procedural motions and votes.

Collins says “this is not impeachment, this is a simple railroad job.”

MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

