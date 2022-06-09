WATCH: What happened in the days before the Capitol attack, according to the Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, outlined what the committee has learned about the events leading up to that brisk January day when Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers undertook the typically routine job of certifying the previous November’s results.

“You will hear evidence that President Trump refused for hours to do what his staff, his family and many of his other advisers begged him to do -immediately instruct his supporters to stand down and evacuate the Capitol.

Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.

In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Justice Department to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that could have tipped the results in his favor.