Congressional committee lays out findings from investigation into Capitol insurrection

Lisa Desjardins:

Right.

This is an unusual night. Obviously, January 6 itself is historically unique. So is this committee unique, and so will hearing in prime time be unique.

I think at the top of the agenda for this committee tonight will be to try and depict January 6 in very real terms. We all remember the video that we have seen. Some members of this committee are concerned that Americans no longer take it as seriously as they do here at that the Capitol. These images, as we have seen before, we're going to see more images like them tonight, but images that we have never seen before, the idea to really — the reality of the danger, make that kind of even more present in American minds tonight.

We're also seeing some interviews that the committee has been doing behind closed doors, including, we believe, with the Trump family, Trump officials, all of those things.

And all of this, Judy, the main point that the committee is going to make, one of the main points that they will preview tonight is the role of former President Trump. They will try and make a case, according to the committee aides, that this was a multistep conspiracy that led to January 6, and that President Trump himself was central to it.

Of course, the former president, his allies and Republicans here deny that. But I will tell you, it's a big night for this committee just to review what they have been doing, the work that has been under way for this committee. This is a committee that was created just over a year ago at the end of June in 2021 as — by a House vote, a vote by the full House.

And it has interviewed over 1,000 witnesses so far, issued 100 subpoenas. If you look at those subpoenas, the largest group of those are for Trump officials and those, it seems, that the committee believes helped organize that rally on January 6.

Last thing tonight, what should viewers expect? As you can hear that noise outside the Capitol probably over the microphone. Tonight, about a 90-minute hearing in prime time. We do expect a break at one point in it. There will be two live witnesses, in addition to all of the video testimony tonight.