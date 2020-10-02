WATCH: White House official says Trump and first lady showing ‘mild symptoms’ of COVID-19

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump is suffering “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 but is “in good spirits” and “very energetic.”

Meadows made the comments to reporters outside the White House Friday morning.

The chief of staff wouldn’t describe the president’s mild symptoms or provide details about any treatments that Trump or the first lady were being given while quarantined in the Executive Mansion.

Meadows said the core staff members at the White House have been tested and he expects that more White House staffers will test positive.

He also said the White House was aware Thursday before Trump left for his New Jersey fundraiser that Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus earlier that day.

He said the White House “pulled some of the people that had been traveling” with Hicks, but not the president, who went on to his fundraiser as planned.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening.