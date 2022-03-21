Millions displaced in Ukraine amid Russia’s punishing assaults on cities

Jane Ferguson:

Kyiv's mayor imposed a new day-and-a-half-long curfew beginning tonight, in anticipation of more shelling. Further east, Russian forces attacked a chemical plant on the outskirts of Sumy, triggering an ammonia leak that took hours to contain. Residents nearby were ordered to shelter in place to avoid exposure.

In Ukraine's south, Russian forces also continue to strike all they can. For the first time today, the key port city of Odessa came under attack, these residential buildings on the outskirts completely gutted. And in Mykolaiv, where dozens were killed this weekend after Russia bombed a military base, residents and emergency workers cleared the rubble of the first strike in the city center since the invasion began.

Russia's strategy in this war to try to grab control of major urban centers continues, which is why most of the fighting in this country is happening on the outskirts of major cities. In the occupied city of Kherson, hundreds ran for cover as Russian soldiers fired at protesters. Images of the injured emerged on social media.

A senior U.S. defense official said today the increase in Russian shelling may come from new ships deployed to the Black Sea. Russian forces have not yet captured major population centers, but the U.S. believes they still occupy Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy played now well familiar sound of air raid sirens during his address today, reminding the world what it's like here for millions of Ukrainians every day.