WATCH: Women lawmakers make history at Trump impeachment trial

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., made history on Tuesday when she walked onto the U.S. Senate floor and argued in favor of an amendment to subpoena White House documents in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

By taking her place at the podium, Lofgren became the first female House manager to argue during a Senate impeachment trial of a U.S. president.

Lofgren is only the second woman to speak in any role during a presidential impeachment trial. Cheryl Mills, an attorney who represented President Bill Clinton, spoke during his impeachment trial in 1999.

Later on Tuesday, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, became the first Hispanic woman and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., became the second black woman, to speak during a presidential impeachment trial. (Mills was also the first black woman to speak during a presidential impeachment trial.)

Lofgren, Garcia and Demings are three of seven House members who are acting as prosecutors during the Senate trial.

The team, which also includes Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a black congressman from New York, is by far the most diverse group of House managers.

Only white men were named as House managers during the impeachment trials of President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Bill Clinton in 1999.

Lofgren was also named an impeachment manager in the 2009 impeachment trial of Samuel Kent, a U.S. district court judge for the Southern District of Texas. With that one exception, only men have been named House managers in the 19 past federal impeachment cases, which includes the trials of several judges, a U.S. secretary of War and a U.S. senator.

Trump’s legal team includes two women–Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, and Jane Raskin, a former federal attorney.