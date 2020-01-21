WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 22

House Democrats are expected to give their opening arguments Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

The trial is in full swing after the Senate debated the resolution that will govern the trial’s procedures.

The House managers–seven Democrats who will serve as the “prosecutors” in the impeachment trial–will have 24 hours broken up over three days to present their case. The White House will then have the same amount of time to present its defense.

All 100 U.S. senators are considering two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress–against Trump. The House approved the articles along party lines in December and impeached the president.

READ MORE: Your guide to the Trump impeachment trial