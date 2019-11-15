Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying today?

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Yovanovitch disputes idea that there was Ukrainian effort against Trump election

Politics

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is rejecting the notion that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, as President Donald Trump has proposed.

Yovanovitch spoke on Nov. 15 as part of the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Trump has said that Ukraine tried to “take me down.”

Testifying in Friday’s impeachment hearing, Yovanovitch said “we didn’t really see it that way.”

She noted that the U.S. intelligence community “has conclusively determined” that those who interfered in that election were in Russia.

Yovanovitch also pushed back against Trump’s suggestions that former Vice President Joe Biden was pursuing his own interests in Ukraine during President Barack Obama’s administration. She said he was pursuing “official U.S. policy.”

READ MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 15 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  2. Read Nov 15 Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: Trump defends tweets about Yovanovitch during hearing

  4. Read Nov 15 This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution

  5. Read Nov 15 WATCH: Yovanovitch says Sondland told her to ‘praise the president’

The Latest