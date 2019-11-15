WATCH: Yovanovitch disputes idea that there was Ukrainian effort against Trump election

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is rejecting the notion that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, as President Donald Trump has proposed.

Yovanovitch spoke on Nov. 15 as part of the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Trump has said that Ukraine tried to “take me down.”

Testifying in Friday’s impeachment hearing, Yovanovitch said “we didn’t really see it that way.”

She noted that the U.S. intelligence community “has conclusively determined” that those who interfered in that election were in Russia.

Yovanovitch also pushed back against Trump’s suggestions that former Vice President Joe Biden was pursuing his own interests in Ukraine during President Barack Obama’s administration. She said he was pursuing “official U.S. policy.”

READ MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings