What motivated voters on Election Day?

Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press.

Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away with this election,” said Republican strategist Whit Ayres. “It should not have been this close.”

It may take weeks to know the final makeup of the next Congress, as ballots are still being counted and one Senate race going to a runoff in early December. But Republican wins have been narrower than some predicted, particularly in the House.

In addition to the economy, voters flagged that abortion and questions about democracy (including false claims that the 2020 election was stolen) were top of mind. Data from the Associated Press’ VoteCast survey, which included interviews from more than 115,000 people between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8, offers insights on who showed up at the polls in key battleground states and why.

Pennsylvania

In the first major election cycle since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion fueled many people’s votes during the midterms. That was true in Pennsylvania, where a quarter of voters said abortion was the single-most important issue to them when considering their ballot choice, including 78 percent of voters surveyed who supported Democratic Senate candidate – and now winner – John Fetterman.

Ahead of the election, national polling suggested that inflation was the top concern for a plurality of voters, which raised some doubts about how much of a motivating factor abortion would end up being.

Fetterman, the state’s Democratic, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor, was up against Republican health and wellness celebrity, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who, during their October debate, said that the federal government should not determine access to abortion. Instead, he argued, such decisions belong to “women, doctors, local political leaders.” Those comments were widely interpreted to mean that Oz wanted politicians to play a role in dictating people’s access to abortion.

In the race for the governor’s seat, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, won 55 percent of the state’s vote against Douglas Mastriano, a far-right Republican candidate who staunchly opposed access to abortion services. If elected, he vowed to sign so-called “heartbeat bills” that would have made it illegal to perform abortion six weeks after conception. Roughly half of Pennsylvania voters – 48 percent – said the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke federal protections on abortion played a major role in influencing who they chose to support in this race. That included 78 percent of voters who ultimately voted for Shapiro.

But Democrats also have some lessons they should take away from these elections, particularly on abortion, said Democratic strategist Tracy Sefl. Talking about the issue of abortion makes many people feel uncomfortable, Sefl said, but “voters understand what it means when we say we’re taking away your right to decide what you do with your body.”

Moving forward, Sefl said, Democrats “need to reconcile” how they engage with voters about abortion.

Ohio

Concerns about the economy likely played a role in who Ohioans wanted to be their next U.S. senator.

Republican J.D. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Trump ally, beat his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan on Tuesday. About half of Ohio voters surveyed through AP VoteCast said the economy was the most important issue facing the country. That included 65 percent of people who backed Vance.