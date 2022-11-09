As red wave fails to materialize, Biden celebrates but promises to work across the aisle

Judy Woodruff:

And while results continue to come in and the balance of power in Congress remains in question, as we heard earlier, President Biden today is celebrating what he called a strong night for Democrats. And he promised to work with Republicans to find bipartisan solutions if they win majorities.

For more on the president's reaction to the election and what it means for the next two years, I'm joined by Laura Barrón-López. She is at the White House, where she was last night.

So, Laura, we talked — we told everyone about the president's news conference this afternoon. You were there. Give us the gist of what he was saying.