What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House counsel Donald McGahn at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 27, 2018. Photo by Melina Mara/Pool via Reuters
By —

Associated Press

White House tells former counsel McGhan not to comply with subpoena

Politics

The White House is instructing former counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a subpoena for documents from the House Judiciary Committee, arguing the materials are subject to executive privilege.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Tuesday saying McGahn has been directed not to disclose the documents. The committee requested information about McGahn’s interactions with President Donald Trump that were provided to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cipollone says McGahn does not have any “legal right” to the documents because they’re under White House control. He says the committee should direct its request to the White House.

McGahn’s lawyer, William Burck, says he will “maintain the status quo” and wait for the White House and the committee to reach an agreement.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s “case closed” on the Russia probe. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, “The case is not closed.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 03 Column: How teachers can support students during Ramadan

  2. Watch May 06 Humans pushing 1 million species to brink of extinction, says UN report

  3. Read May 07 WATCH: FBI chief Wray breaks with Barr on use of term ‘spying’

  4. Read May 06 Does the baby have red hair? Here’s what we know about the royal family’s newest member

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

News Wrap: Federal prosecutors believe Trump could have been charged with obstruction

Politics May 06

The Latest