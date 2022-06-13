Who is Ben Ginsberg and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Ben Ginsberg, a conservative elections lawyer best known for his involvement in the 2000 recount of the presidential race between Al Gore and George W. Bush, will testify June 13 before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Ginsberg counseled the Bush-Cheney presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004, and co-chaired the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration.

Throughout the 2020 race, he persistently fought Trump’s false claims of election fraud. He’s written multiple op-eds stressing that claiming election fraud without evidence is harmful to both democracy and the people who work elections. He argued that while the audit of the Arizona election might have been warranted, given how many people incorrectly believed it was corrupt, it turned into “a farce.”

In the days following the 2020 election, Ginsberg told the PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff that Trump “is alleging fraudulent elections and rigged results that there is no evidence for.”

“Those were allegations that were made before this election, based on past elections, with absolutely no proof of that,’ Ginsberg added.

Ginsberg is expected to testify on a panel with BJ Pak, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia city commissioner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.