Who is Chris Stirewalt and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor who was fired by the cable network after the 2020 election, will testify June 13 before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee has said its June 13 hearing, the second of several planned in the coming weeks, will focus on Trump and his advisors’ efforts to “spread false and fraudulent information – to convince huge portions of the U.S. population that fraud had stolen the election from him.”

Stirewalt was fired in the aftermath of conservative backlash to Fox News correctly calling Arizona for Biden in the 2020 election. He’s since moved to NewsNation, an independent cable news network, where he’s currently the political editor.

Stirewalt noted in NewsNation’s coverage of the first night of the public Jan. 6 committee hearings that the panel asked him to testify June 13.

Previous reporting has shown Fox News host Sean Hannity was in communication with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows before the election, asking how he could help the Trump campaign, as well as after the election, commiserating on Trump’s loss and falsely stating that the election was stolen. He also texted Meadows during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Fox News did not carry the first Jan. 6 primetime hearings live, unlike every other major broadcast and cable network, and Stirewalt has not attempted to hide his distaste for his former employer.

“They’re not trying to do journalism. Well — whatever they’re trying to do, they’re certainly not achieving that,” he said on NewsNation. “What they’re trying to do is entertain and keep their audience and move the product.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more becomes available.