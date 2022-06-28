Who is Cassidy Hutchinson and why is she important to the Jan. 6 hearings?

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump-chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify June 28 before the House Jan. 6 committee, where she could offer a first-hand account of White House communications surrounding the attack on the Capitol.

In her role, Hutchinson was privy to conversations between former President Donald Trump and Meadows before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and in the days that followed. She has already been interviewed by the committee and testimony from her taped interviews before the committee have been played out in previous hearings.

In a previously unplanned and unannounced hearing day, Hutchinson will appear for the first time before the committee in person, though she has reportedly sat for more than 20 hours of interviews with the committee. The committee did not indicate what the focus of the hearing would be, other than to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

Some of Hutchinson’s video testimony has been played out at previous hearings, including on June 23, when the committee shared a clip of her saying that she was involved in conversations about possible Jan.6 pardons with several lawmakers and staff, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas and Scott Perry R-Pa. A few of the lawmakers named said in statements following the hearings that they did not make such requests.

In earlier video testimony, Hutchinson said Meadows and former Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, were involved in early efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential elections by plotting to put forward fake electors.

