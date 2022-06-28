WATCH: Cassidy Hutchinson testifies Trump aides were worried about possible legal trouble related to Jan. 6

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide in Donald Trump’s White House, told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” ahead of the riot after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others.

Meadows told Hutchinson that “things might get real real bad,” she said. Giuliani told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.”

Hutchinson told the panel that she was apprehensive because she had heard plans for a rally and possible movements to the Capitol, where hundreds of Trump’s supporters later violently pushed past police and broke through windows and doors, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“I had a deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it,” Hutchinson told the panel.

The 25-year-old, who was a special assistant and aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to congressional investigators and has sat for four interviews behind closed doors. But the committee called the hearing this week to hear her public testimony.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said that in recent days, the panel had received about what Trump and his aides were saying during critical hours of Jan. 6 and that it was critical for the American people to hear that information immediately.

The committee’s vice chairwoman, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, said the hearing would shed light on Trump’s conduct at the time, the “actions and statements” of senior advisers and also what they knew about the prospect of violence in the days before the violent attack. She told the panel in earlier interviews that Meadows was warned about possible unrest.

Her appearance was cloaked in extraordinary secrecy. The committee announced the surprise hearing with only 24 hours’ notice, and Hutchison’s appearance was only confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter.