Who is Greg Jacob and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Greg Jacob, the chief counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, will testify June 16 before the House Jan. 6 committee.

As a top advisor to the vice president, Jacob was part of the effort to rebut legal arguments cited by Trump that Pence could change the way Electoral College votes were counted, thereby changing the outcome of the 2020 election.

Jacob was interviewed by the Jan. 6 Committee as part of its investigation. He has come up twice so far in public hearings this month. as one of the White House staffers who was not convinced by the president’s claims that he lost the election because of voter fraud. He is appearing under subpoena, according to Politico.

Jacob was also part of the coterie of staff helping fend off Trump’s pressure on Pence to use his role presiding over Congress’ count of Electoral College votes to reject the outcome of the 2020 election.

READ MORE: The Jan. 6 hearings are underway. Here’s how to watch them

Jacob disputed a memo from John Eastman, a lawyer affiliated with the conservative Claremont Institute, who argued Pence could refuse to accept the electoral votes from certain states and described the vice president as the “ultimate arbiter” of how the electoral votes would be counted.

According to Jacob’s deposition by the Jan. 6 committee, he said in a meeting with Eastman that this position was not likely what was intended by the framers of the Constitution, nor would it be accepted politically by Congress or legally by the courts.

“So he certainly knew we weren’t going to do that and that we thought that the position was — wouldn’t be accepted by any member of the Supreme Court, by any judge, 16 by any of the Framers,” Jacob said.

Jacob would later write a memo to Pence outlining his opinion on Eastman’s proposal. According to Politico, which obtained the memo and published it this week, Jacob concluded:

“If the vice president implemented Professor Eastman’s proposal, he would likely lose in court. In a best-case scenario in which the courts refused to get involved, the vice president would likely find himself in an isolated standoff against both houses of Congress, as well as most or all of the applicable State legislatures, with no neutral arbiter available to break the impasse.”

The pair would have another exchange on Jan. 6, according to CNN. As the riot in the Capitol was beginning to form, Jacob blamed Eastman.

“I respect your heart here. I share your concerns about what Democrats will do once in power. I want election integrity fixed. But I have run down every legal trail placed before me to its conclusion, and I respectfully conclude that as a legal framework, it is a results oriented position that you would never support if attempted by the opposition, and essentially entirely made up,” Jacob wrote.

“And thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.”

For more on the key players in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, click here.