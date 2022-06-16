Who is John Eastman and why is he important to the Jan. 6 hearings?

While it is unlikely that conservative lawyer John Eastman will testify publicly before the Jan. 6 committee, it’s likely his name will come up during the June 16 hearing focused on former Vice President Mike Pence.

Eastman was a legal advisor for Trump and a founding director of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, a law firm that is part of the conservative think tank The Claremont Institute. He also previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Eastman was critical to perpetuating the myth that there were legal pathways to overturn the results. In December, he filed a brief on Trump’s behalf in a Texas lawsuit challenging Biden’s win before the Supreme Court. The court threw the case out, but Eastman kept up his efforts.

In late 2020, he wrote and circulated a series of memos espousing the theory that the vice president is “the ultimate arbiter” of the election and had the power to delay Congress’ count of Electoral College votes.

Eastman spoke with Pence, his lawyer Greg Jacob and Trump in the days leading up to Jan. 6, trying to convince the vice president of his legal theory. On Jan. 5, Eastman pressed Pence once more in an Oval Office meeting, according to the New York Times.

Eastman spoke alongside Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before rioters headed toward the Capitol. During the siege, he exchanged emails with Jacob, according to the Washington Post.

“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman wrote to Jacob.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Eastman had exchanged emails about tactics to overturn the election with conservative activist Ginni Thomas, who is also the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Eastman had also emailed Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and he tried to persuade Arizona lawmakers to help overturn the election, the Post reported.

As a result of his heavy involvement in the post-election efforts to keep Trump in the presidency, the committee subpoenaed Eastman, and he testified in closed-door interviews. However, he invoked 5th Amendment protections against self-incrimination for nearly 150 questions, CNN reported.

He also initially refused to turn over a trove of documents the committee requested. He released them after a judge ordered him to do so.

