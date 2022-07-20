Who is Sarah Matthews and why is she testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to testify July 21 at the eighth public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s actions during the insurrection, including the 187 minutes, or just over three hours where the attacks were underway, but he did not dissuade rioters despite calls from allies, members of Congress and aides to do so.

Matthews was one of a handful of staff in the Trump White House who resigned in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Washington Post reported that in Matthews’ closed-door testimony, she told the committee that Trump knew that the attacks had turned violent when he tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence “didn’t have the courage” to overturn the election.

At its third public hearing on June 16, the committee showed footage of Matthews testifying that tweet “felt like he was pouring gasoline on the fire.”

Since resigning, Matthews has been critical of Trump. On the one year anniversary of the attacks, Matthews tweeted that the Capitol riot was a “coup attempt” and said Trump “failed to meet the moment.”

But while she was in the administration, Matthews had previously defended the president’s actions. In June 2020, one week after Trump said the 2020 election would be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country,” while pointing to debunked election fraud claims, Matthews defended him, saying that “President Trump is highlighting that Democrats’ plan for mass mail-in system would lead to fraud.”

Matthews is set to testify alongside Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser who also resigned on Jan. 6, 2021.

