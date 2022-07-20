Who is Matthew Pottinger and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser in the Trump White House, is set to testify July 21 on the eighth public hearing of the Jan. 6 Committee.

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 8

The hearing is expected to focus on the actions of former President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to reporting from Axios, Pottinger had been unaware for most of the day of the violence occurring on Capitol Hill because he had been in meetings away from the White House. But when he returned to the office by mid-afternoon, he found colleagues in a state of shock, watching television coverage of the attack on the Capitol.

Pottinger was part of a wave of resignations from the Trump White House in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. He was hired early into the administration, which saw many staffers come and go, and stayed on through all four years.

Pottinger has already voluntarily appeared before the committee for closed-door testimony. Video snippets of his testimony were used during the June 28 House hearing.

In that recorded video, he described the moment on Jan. 6 when he decided to resign.

“One of my staff brought me a printout of a tweet by the president, and the tweet said something to the effect that Mike Pence, the vice president, didn’t have the courage to do what he — what should have been done. I read that tweet and made a decision at that moment to resign. That’s where I knew that I was leaving that day once I read that tweet,” he said.

He is expected to testify about Trump’s lack of action to stop the Jan. 6 attack as it was underway. The New York Times reported that Pottinger has already told the committee about requests on that day by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to deploy the National Guard and a frustrated White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who had made several unsuccessful calls to the Pentagon to provide support for law enforcement at the Capitol.

For more on the key players in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, click here.