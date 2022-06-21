Who is Wandrea ArShaye Moss and why is she testifying before the Jan. 6 committee?

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss , a Georgia elections worker who became a target of Former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud, will testify June 21 before the House Jan. 6 committee as it examines how Trump pressured state officials to change election results.

As he targeted the state with conspiracy theories of election fraud, Trump and his allies accused Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, of being behind a fake ballot scheme in Fulton County, Georgia, where they served as election workers.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other allies of the former president repeatedly promoted the false conspiracy theory that election workers in the county tampered with the vote count to tilt the race toward Joe Biden. They pointed to a video posted by a conservative PAC that purported to show election workers packing ballots into “suitcases.” As reported by USA Today and other fact checkers, election workers were packing absentee ballots into storage containers because they thought the day’s counting was done.

Moss and Freeman were featured in the video, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, which was also shown in conservative media and in a lawsuit Trump filed in Georgia alleging voter fraud. They faced death threats and harassment as a result; according to AJC, Moss had to go into hiding to protect her safety.

They have since filed defamation lawsuits against Giluiani and other media outlets who spread misinformation with the video. One of them, against One America News network, was settled in April, AJC reported.

Moss was one of five recipients for this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, given to public officials who protect U.S. democracy. Moss was honored for “doing the hard and unseen work to run our democracy.”

Rep. Rusty Bowers, an Arizona state representative who also resisted requests from Trump to meddle in his state’s slate of electors, was also a recipient. Bowers is also scheduled to testify June 21, along with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Raffensperger’s office.

“Although state officials repeatedly debunked the accusations against Moss, she receives ongoing harassing and vitriolic messages years after the election,” the awards page states, also noting she continued her service in the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections until April 2022.