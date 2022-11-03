Who runs elections in your state? Use our map to find out

Every state needs a chief elections officer – or CEO – who runs elections. The responsibilities of this official (or sometimes a group of officials) vary depending on the state, but they are often charged with maintaining a voter registration database, approving voting equipment and certifying election results.

In the majority of states, the CEO is the secretary of state, but sometimes it’s the lieutenant governor or chair of an appointed elections board. The way a person becomes CEO – be it an election or appointment – also varies.

Do you know who conducts elections in your state?

📍Explore this map to find what kind of chief election officer your state has.

📍Hover to see if they are elected or appointed, and whether the job is up for election this year.

Election processes are different from state-to-state, and sometimes county to county, said Thom Reilly, co-director of the Center for Independent Sustainable Democracy at Arizona State University.

“We have a very decentralized election system that’s run by state and local governments … there’s a good deal of variation not only between states, but within states,” Reilly said.

Because there is no federal standard for election processes, knowing your state and county CEO and how they are selected is key to being an informed citizen. With responsibilities ranging from ballot design and the measures that end up on the ballot, to the way votes are obtained and certified, this official has significant sway over how your ballot is created, collected and counted.