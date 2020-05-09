NASA monitors Mar mission ‘remotely’ during the pandemic

NASA researchers and scientists are familiar with working “remotely” from millions of miles away, literally, and the global pandemic has now forced most to adapt to working from home. But how are NASA employees who are monitoring the Mars Rover Mission handling the new challenges? Carrie Bridge, science operations team chief at NASA’S Jet Propulsion Laboratory joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Watch May 08 Shields and Brooks on DOJ’s Flynn reversal, Trump’s pandemic response
-
Read May 08 AP report: Top White House officials buried CDC report, emails show
-
Read May 09 New outbreaks in Germany, SKorea underline risk of easing up
-
Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts
-
Read May 07 READ: Newly released Russia probe transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.