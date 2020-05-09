#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

PBS NewsHour

NASA monitors Mar mission ‘remotely’ during the pandemic

Science

NASA researchers and scientists are familiar with working “remotely” from millions of miles away, literally, and the global pandemic has now forced most to adapt to working from home. But how are NASA employees who are monitoring the Mars Rover Mission handling the new challenges? Carrie Bridge, science operations team chief at NASA’S Jet Propulsion Laboratory joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 08 Shields and Brooks on DOJ’s Flynn reversal, Trump’s pandemic response

  2. Read May 08 AP report: Top White House officials buried CDC report, emails show

  3. Read May 09 New outbreaks in Germany, SKorea underline risk of easing up

  4. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  5. Read May 07 READ: Newly released Russia probe transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee

The Latest