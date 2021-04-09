NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter prepares to attempt first controlled flight on Mars

An experimental helicopter that accompanied Perseverance, NASA’s latest Mars rover, on its recent journey to our celestial neighbor will soon attempt an ambitious goal: the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

This small, lightweight aircraft, dubbed Ingenuity, detached from its storage spot on Perseverance’s belly on April 3 to start preparing for its mission. Ingenuity will have the chance to conduct up to five flights over 31 days — the equivalent of 30 Martian days, also called “sols.” The first of these flights is scheduled for late Sunday, April 11.

For that first flight, Ingenuity will aim to hover about 3 meters — or around 10 feet — above the Martian surface, then rotate to face nearby Perseverance and snap a photo using an onboard camera before landing, said Tim Canham, who serves as Ingenuity’s operations lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, during a press conference Friday. The whole process is expected to last around 30 seconds.

🎶Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle 🎶 With just a little bit of swing, the #MarsHelicopter has moved its blades & spun to 50 rpm in preparation for first flight! Takeoff is slated for April 11, with confirmation expected overnight into April 12 for us Earthlings. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/EpDZymjP13 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 9, 2021

Taking flight on Mars is no simple feat. The planet’s gravity is about a third of what we experience on Earth, and temperatures there fluctuate dramatically — a good portion of the helicopter’s solar-powered energy goes toward keeping it warm enough to survive extremely cold nights.

The atmospheric pressure on Mars is also about one-hundredth of that at sea level on Earth. “To put it in perspective, it would be like flying at [around] 100,000 feet on Earth,” Josh Ravich, Ingenuity’s mechanical engineering lead, said. “At that low pressure, it’s very hard to generate lift.”

Håvard Grip, Ingenuity’s chief pilot, told the PBS NewsHour via email that the Red Planet essentially has “a lot less air” for an aircraft “to bite into and push against” in order to take flight.

Ingenuity is so far on track to attempt its flight on April 11 at about 8:00 p.m. Pacific time. The data it collects will then be transmitted to Perseverance. The rover will send that information back to NASA researchers, who expect to receive it around midnight, or early Monday morning.

Much like the Perseverance rover, which was outfitted with an aluminum plate dedicated to healthcare workers who have worked to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic, Ingenuity features an easter egg of its own: a tiny piece from the original Wright Brothers’ Flyer — which flew over a century ago — that’s tucked underneath the helicopter’s solar array as an ode to the first time humans ever pulled off controlled flight here on Earth.

“That little piece of material is potentially going to be the only piece of material to ever be involved in the first flight on two different planets,” Ravich said.

MiMi Aung, Ingenuity’s project manager, noted during Friday’s press conference that the helicopter’s first flight could have one of four outcomes: full success, partial success, failure, or a return of no or insufficient data. If the data doesn’t come back as expected, researchers on the project would have to take time to figure out what went wrong, and how to move forward.

If all goes according to plan, over the next few weeks, Ingenuity will perform up to four more flights that get progressively more complex — and could include feats like flying higher, farther and longer — in order to further test the helicopter’s capabilities.

Two bots, one selfie. Greetings from Jezero Crater, where I’ve taken my first selfie of the mission. I’m also watching the #MarsHelicopter Ingenuity as it gets ready for its first flight in a few days. Daring mighty things indeed. Images: https://t.co/owLX2LaK52 pic.twitter.com/rTxDNK69rs — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 7, 2021

Regardless of how this experiment plays out, Ingenuity has already pulled off a series of impressive accomplishments after surviving its initial trip to Mars alongside Perseverance and managing to function on its own in the unforgiving Martian environment.

All of the information that’s collected during the helicopter’s first attempted flight — like how well its blades, visual navigation and solar array perform, or how much lift it is or is not able to generate — will be used to inform later missions.

If the helicopter is successful, similar aircraft could one day be used to carry out a range of useful tasks, like carrying payloads across Mars, investigating hard-to-reach places that existing technologies can’t readily access and supporting future robotic or human exploration on the planet, Ravich said.