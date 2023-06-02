The man known as ‘Dr. Deep Sea’ set a new record for living underwater

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect Dituri was living 22 feet undersea.
Every day for more than two months, Joseph Dituri has woken up underwater.
The professor and retired U.S. Naval officer, who goes by “Dr. Deep Sea” on social media, has broken the record for number of days living underwater in an environment without depressurization — in this case, in Jules’ Undersea Lodge, a hotel 22 feet below the surface of a lagoon in Key Largo, Florida. He’s been there for more than 90 days, far surpassing the previous record of 73 days, which was set by two Tennessee professors in 2014 at the same location.
WATCH MORE: Climate change is worsening heat waves in oceans. Here’s why that’s a problem
Dituri plans to stay there until he reaches 100 days, motivated by his “zest for life and desire to explore,” but also a research mission that is studying what extreme pressure does to the body over time — and specifically, the effects of hyperbaric medicine, or the use of oxygen at a higher pressure level than our atmosphere.
Dituri said that while there are still a slew of tests that need to be completed, he’s found that “every single inflammatory marker in my body is cut by half.” He also keeps in touch with students online about his scientific findings, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of maintaining the ocean, which accounts for over half of the world’s oxygen production.
While his internet connection is strong, Dituri said connecting with others is part of what he misses most about life on land.
“There’s this lack of tactile functioning. The high-fives, the handshakes, the hugs,” he said, adding that he also misses the sunshine.
But he has been sure to keep up a healthy diet and routine. He’s stuck to a diet of lean proteins – fish and eggs, cooked in a microwave – and getting enough sleep. He also gets a break from his underwater dwelling via a daily scuba trip.
