Climate change is worsening heat waves in oceans. Here’s why that’s a problem

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Andrew Corkery

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

This summer has seen record-high temperatures around the world, but the damaging effects of heat do not stop at the water's edge. In Europe, the Mediterranean Sea has been experiencing elevated temperatures since May, with deadly consequences for delicate underwater ecosystems. Ali Rogin reports.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: