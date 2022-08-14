Climate change is worsening heat waves in oceans. Here’s why that’s a problem

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
This summer has seen record-high temperatures around the world, but the damaging effects of heat do not stop at the water's edge. In Europe, the Mediterranean Sea has been experiencing elevated temperatures since May, with deadly consequences for delicate underwater ecosystems. Ali Rogin reports.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
