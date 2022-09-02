Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s most powerful rocket finally set for takeoff

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Audio

If all goes as planned, NASA will launch a rocket to return to the moon Saturday afternoon. This first phase will send an unmanned capsule to lunar orbit and back, but NASA wants humans to land on the moon in 2024 or 2025. As science correspondent Miles O'Brien reports, it has taken a long time and a lot of money to get Artemis going, an approach that has been the subject of some criticism.

Listen to this Segment

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: