Samoan Islands: Shifting Tides

360 video: Visiting the ‘island of seabirds,’ an uninhabited remote wildlife refuge in American Samoa

To see how one of the most remote places on earth is being impacted by climate change, NewsHour Weekend traveled last fall to Rose Atoll, an uninhabited wildlife refuge in American Samoa. We had to get a special permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and then chartered a boat for an eight-hour ocean voyage. Using a GoPro Fusion 360 camera, we’ve captured scenes to allow viewers to become immersed in the wildlife, sounds and natural beauty of the atoll.

Samoan Islands: Shifting Tides Videos

