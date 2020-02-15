Sea of obstacles imperil American Samoa’s tuna industry

Mike Taibbi:

Morning prayers at the start of the old cannery's 6 AM shift. Charlie Tuna's cannery: Starkist. Some 2,400 workers troop to this 56-year old operation every day.

'Let us celebrate,' they sing in unison. 'Bless our workers,' implores a supervisor, adding 'as well as our leaders, and management.' Those leaders of an iconic American brand serve a company that's now owned and managed by a South Korean conglomerate Dongwon.

Inside the cannery, trays are loaded with several types of thawed, cooked, cooled and ready to process tuna.