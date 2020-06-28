Samoa searching for plant-based alternatives to single-use plastics

Hari Sreenivasan:

Like so many countries, including the U.S., the South Pacific island nation of Samoa has begun to move away from single-use plastic and styrofoam products. But its actually harder for Samoa and other islands, because just about everything they consumer is imported by sea or air. Most of those goods are plastic or wrapped in plastic…and they rarely head back out.

As Special Correspondent Mike Taibbi found in a visit to Samoa for our "Samoan Islands: Shifting Tides" series, the solution being pursued involves new uses of old technology and traditional resources.