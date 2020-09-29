2 campaign strategists on how Trump and Biden should approach debate

Judy Woodruff:

So, we don't know much about how this debate will affect Americans' votes, but it's safe to assume both candidates want to do well.

To talk about what's at stake for each one, how they may be thinking about tonight, two guests join us.

Brett O'Donnell is a Republican strategist who has worked on debate preparation for five presidential candidates, including George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney. And Jennifer Palmieri is a Democratic strategist who served as communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, as well as in the Obama White House.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

I want to start by asking you both what you think each candidate's goal should be tonight.

Jennifer Palmieri, to you first about Joe Biden. What do you think he needs to do?