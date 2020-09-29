What to expect from Trump and Biden in first presidential debate

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, we should expect a pretty feisty and personal debate between Vice President Joe Biden — former Vice President Biden and President Trump.

Both men are going to be making the case that the other person is dangerous to our very democracy. They're also going to be talking about six particular topics. They were chosen by the moderator, Chris Wallace. I'm going to walk you through what those topics are.

The first is Trump and Biden's record, looking at possibly how both men did on things like trade and possibly the environment, how they approach those topics. The next is the Supreme Court. This is a big topic, of course, after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, justice, and Trump's nomination to judge — of Judge Amy Barrett to the court.

COVID-19 will also be on there. And it's more, of course, than 200,000 Americans have died from the pandemic, top of mind. The economy, an important topic, with millions out of work. Race and violence in our cities. Some worries this conflates fighting racism with violent outbursts, given that the vast majority of protests have been peaceful. So we have to watch out for that topic.

And, lastly, the integrity of the election. This is, of course, another crucial issue, because President Trump has been saying that mail-in voting is filled with fraud, without providing any evidence. He also, of course, has not said that he wants to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

We're going to see no handshakes. We're going to see no masks. That, of course, is because both men will be socially distanced. The campaigns have agreed to that.

And we should also expect for President Trump to go after Joe Biden on really, really ugly terms. That's the only way to put it, because the president has already been suggesting that Joe Biden should take a drug test before this debate, and that he might be hiding some sort of listening device in his ear.

He's saying that Joe Biden should have been searched for electronic devices. The Biden campaign has said, that's not going to happen.