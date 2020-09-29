News Wrap: Wildfires prompt state of emergency in Northern California

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The pandemic's human cost came into stark new focus, with one million people dead worldwide. That includes 205,000 deaths in the United States.

And the head of the World Health Organization warned, there is no end in sight. We will talk with a top WHO official after the news summary.

There is also fresh evidence of COVID's economic cost. The Walt Disney Company says it is laying off 28,000 workers at its theme parks in California and Florida, two-thirds of whom are part-time. The Florida sites have reopened, but with restricted attendance. And the California parks remain closed.

Hundreds of thousands of students went back to elementary school in New York City today. Their return — excuse me — their return had twice been delayed. In Brooklyn, children wore face masks and had their temperature taken at drop-off.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced the daily rate of positive COVID tests rose above 3 percent for the first time in months.