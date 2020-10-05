2 doctors weigh in on Trump’s release from Walter Reed

Leana Wen:

Wow. I only have just now heard about this report.

But it is reckless and it's extremely dangerous. The White House is the epicenter of a very large outbreak. And this is an outbreak that is hugely complex. I mean, we're talking about individuals who potentially maybe — if this super-spreader event happened at the Rose Garden ceremony, these are people who came from many parts of the country to this one event.

There are also many people in the White House, the White House aides that tested positive, who are very mobile. They have gone to rallies. They have gone to events. They have interacted with people.

And we're not just talking about first-generation spread at this point. We're talking about second- or third-generation spread, that there are other individuals who have been in contact with those exposed who all of them may be asymptomatic and not know that they have COVID-19. And they're spreading it to others.

This is what the CDC does. The CDC does contact tracing in these highly complex cases.

I know, as a former local health officials, that I routinely worked with the CDC when there were multiple states or multiple jurisdictions involved for contact tracing.

That's what needs to be done. Every hour and every minute actually matters for contact tracing. I cannot really quite believe and quite wrap my mind around the fact then they're not doing this willfully, when, actually, this is the — a huge epicenter.

And, to your question earlier, President Trump should be isolating for at least 10 days from the onset of the symptoms to when he can stop that isolation, as long as he remains fever-free for the last 24 hours of that time. That's the protocol for isolation if somebody tests positive.

I sincerely hoping — and, to Dr. Lang's point, I'm sure that President Trump will get exceptional medical care, and that the medical staff know how to follow the isolation protocols.

But I hope that President Trump and all those around him will insist that everyone will follow these protocols too, that aides, for example, are not interacting with the president while he's in that period of isolation.