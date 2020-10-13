2 legal experts on Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

Victoria Nourse:

No, I mean, I think you have to understand about this particular hearing, even though it's predictable from her point of view, it's very unusual.

So, we are in the midst of an election. People have already voted. We're in COVID. The senators are — Amy Klobuchar was very — she seemed quite upset, actually. She was very effective in her questioning, and I thought she really drilled down into questions about a particular dissent from Judge Barrett.

But I wish they would focus a little bit more — we shouldn't have this dichotomy between the Dems on the outcomes and the Republicans on the process, because it's both.

And once she's on the Supreme Court, even if she comes to her decision by a process that Republicans have blessed, there are effects. It's different if you're an appellate judge or a trial court judge. She will be one of nine unelected people, and she will be deciding on statutes, as well as the Constitution. She's an expert in statutory interpretation.

And that means she could agree with Trump that, well, this ACA case, the statute doesn't make any sense anymore. It says that the individual mandate was essential, and, therefore, I'm going to throw the whole thing out. That's the Trump administration argument.

So, I think people need to see both to understand what's going on, because the method is really a code for the results in some ways. I wish the Democrats would push more on that. But I understand why they're not, because it's a very unusual situation, and they want to communicate to people what some Notre Dame professors just did in a letter, which is, this is an unusual hearing.

Let's talk about these issues. Let's talk about voting rights. Let's talk about gun rights. Let's not push this through while we're voting.