2 months away from Iowa, Democratic race is still in flux

About two months remain before the first votes are cast in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. Candidates have been busy on the campaign trail, speaking to voters and launching new ads -- especially in Iowa, the first state to hold its primary contest. But some candidates have recently bowed out of the race entirely, while others struggle to gain momentum. Yamiche Alcindor reports.
John Yang:
There are twists, turns, two in and two out, with two months to go until the first votes.
Yamiche Alcindor brings us up to speed on the race to the race House.
Yamiche Alcindor:
This is a Democratic field in flux. Candidates on the rise are shoring up weaknesses.
Pete Buttigieg:
Mass incarceration must end. It's that simple.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Candidates whose campaigns are lagging are looking for a second wind.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.:
And what are the challenges for you as a small business owner?
Yamiche Alcindor:
And still other candidates are dropping out entirely.
Today, it was Montana Governor Steve Bullock who left the race. He said in a statement — quote — "It has become clear that, in this moment, I won't be able to break through to the top tier."
Yesterday, it was former Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak, a retired rear admiral. Despite walking the width of New Hampshire to try and boost name recognition, he failed to find national support.
Pete Buttigieg:
We have seen Americans pitted against each other.
Yamiche Alcindor:
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg hoped to build on his strong standing in Iowa with a weekend church visit in North Carolina with the Reverend William Barber.
Pete Buttigieg:
The hope of an American experience.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Today, he announced a new TV ad aimed at boosting South Carolina support.
Pete Buttigieg:
When I say we have got to unify the American people, it doesn't mean pretending that we're all the same. It means unifying around issues from wages and family leave to gun violence and immigration.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Former Vice President Joe Biden spent the holiday weekend in Iowa, where his support has been losing steam. He also kicked off what he has dubbed the No Malarkey Bus Tour. He stressed his number one priority, defeating President Trump.
Joseph Biden:
It's aptly named. The reason we named it No Malarkey is because the other guy's all lies. And so we just want to make sure there's a contrast in what we're talking about here.
Yamiche Alcindor:
The Hawkeye State is also key for California Senator Kamala Harris. During the holiday shopping weekend, she spoke with small business owners.
Yet she is still dealing with the aftermath of a damning New York Times report on the state of her campaign. The story quoted one former campaign aide as saying: "I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly."
Meanwhile, a new campaign ad from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will also be targeting Iowans with a heavy emphasis on health care.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:
Why do drug companies make billions of dollars getting people hooked on opioids? The big pharmaceutical companies, they think they own Washington.
Yamiche Alcindor:
And Iowa was a focus, too, for New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who said this on CBS' "Face the Nation."
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.:
We see my favorability is now number three in net favorability in Iowa. So it's working. It's not translating to people choosing me in the polls.
Yamiche Alcindor:
The tenor was different at a weekend Iowa stop for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. An attendee questioned whether she ever felt not accepted by someone she looked up to. Warren responded with a personal story: how she told her mother that her first marriage was ending.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it. But I also know it was the right thing to do. And, sometimes, you just got to do what's right inside.
Yamiche Alcindor:
A quiet, deeply personal moment, even in the rush to the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses just two months away.
