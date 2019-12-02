2 months away from Iowa, Democratic race is still in flux

Yamiche Alcindor:

And still other candidates are dropping out entirely.

Today, it was Montana Governor Steve Bullock who left the race. He said in a statement — quote — "It has become clear that, in this moment, I won't be able to break through to the top tier."

Yesterday, it was former Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak, a retired rear admiral. Despite walking the width of New Hampshire to try and boost name recognition, he failed to find national support.