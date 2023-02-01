20 years later, Mark Kelly reflects on the space shuttle Columbia disaster

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Miles O'Brien
Dorothy Hastings
Kate Tobin
Wednesday marks 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated on its way home. The tragedy not only killed all seven astronauts on board but also was the beginning of the end for the space shuttle program and changed how we explore space now. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien spoke with retired astronaut and Senator Mark Kelly about the Columbia disaster.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
