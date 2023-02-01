Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, thousands attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols whose death at the hands of Memphis police has renewed calls for reform. Republican-led House committees launch hearings to scrutinize President Biden's policies. Plus, as Somalia faces one of the most acute humanitarian crises on earth, the U.S. ambassador to the UN calls for more aid.
