2020 Democrats compete for attention — and space — at Iowa State Fair

Lisa Desjardins:

The soapbox, where candidates each get 20 minutes, has never held more presidential weight. Twenty-three contenders, including one GOP challenger to President Trump, will come and go throughout the fair. And with each one comes a walking mosh pit of press attention.

None more so than former Vice President Joe Biden, who barely had room at his own press conference. Biden has been here before, in failed runs in 1988 and 2008. But he's never had the lead in Iowa until now.

And it's a large, nearly ten-point lead.