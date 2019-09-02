2nd mass shooting in a month leaves another Texas community reeling

Mitch Borden:

You know, I — when I saw him, he was visiting a Labor Day celebration, a potluck at a union hall — or, like, a celebration put on by unions.

And he was just there trying to spread support from all of West Texas, El Paso. The shooting in El Paso happened less than 30 days ago. And it was just about trying to bring the communities together.

And he also said action needed to be taken. He didn't go into, like — and during his speech, he didn't go into the certain policies, but he did express like, yes, more things need to be done on a policy level. He wasn't shy about that. I don't think he's usually shy about that.

How that will play in Texas, I think Texas is a red state. I think a lot of people love guns in this state and are very protective of their Second Amendment rights. At the same time, two mass shootings in less than 30 days.

I think some people do want change. And I think you can get really granular when you go into what type of change people want. But I think people are getting to their wit's end with this violence.