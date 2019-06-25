50 years after Stonewall, why so many LGBTQ people are ‘still grieving’

Judy Woodruff:

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, a milestone and catalyst for the gay rights movement.

We are going to examine the progress since then and the considerable challenges today, but, first, a look back at that moment and just some of the notable moments since.

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village. Back then, with different laws, police raids on gay bars were common. But gay, lesbian and trans residents fought back. Streets erupted into violent protests and demonstrations that lasted days.

The riots began paving the way for the LGBT rights movement. And, by 1979, more than 100,000 people took part in the first National March for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

But the challenges have been immense throughout. By the 1980s, the AIDS epidemic played a crucial role in the struggle for gay rights. As thousands died, patients protested for drugs and better treatment, medication that would eventually turn AIDS into a chronic illness for many.

Even so, in the two decades after 1981, the epidemic killed more than 460,000 people in the U.S. During the '90s, there was greater recognition and acceptance for many individuals.

But it was President Bill Clinton who signed the Defense of Marriage Act, preventing government-granted federal marriage benefits to same-sex couples. Other important victories were to come, notably in 2003, in the case of Lawrence v. Texas, when the Supreme Court struck down the state's anti-sodomy law, effectively decriminalizing homosexual relations nationwide.

It wasn't until 2012 that a sitting president publicly supported same-sex marriage.