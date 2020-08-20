6 years after water crisis began, what has changed in Flint — and what hasn’t

John Yang:

In April 2014, officials appointed by the state tried to save money by shifting the source of the city's drinking water from Lake Huron to the Flint River. But the more corrosive river water wasn't treated properly. As a result, lead, which can cause brain damage in children, leached into the drinking water from the city's aging pipes.

Under the proposed settlement, nearly 80 percent of the money would go to those who were younger than 18 when the crisis began. The state would also set aside a fund to pay local schools for special education students, whose numbers have gone up more than 50 percent since the crisis began.

Ariana Hawk's son developed blisters and a rash, and her daughter's blood tests show elevated lead levels.