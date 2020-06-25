70 years after start of Korean War, peace on Korean Peninsula remains elusive

Bruce Harrison:

Park says the truth, as he sees it, will eventually break Kim's grasp on power.

Later that same day, Park's group launched another round of balloons. The South Korean government now plans to introduce a law that would punish the activists, in a move widely seen is trying to prolong diplomacy with the North.

North Korea has lashed out at Seoul for not stopping the propaganda launches sooner. Pyongyang started by severing all communications with the South, and then, in a very dramatic move, blew up an office building just north of the demilitarized zone the two sides used for talks.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, also threatened to use North Korea's military, though North Korea's state media has since reported leader Kim will be holding off any military action.

Under President Moon Jae-in's peace initiatives, South Koreans had heard little criticism of Seoul from North Korea over the past two years. And people had even discussed the possibility of leader Kim Jong-un traveling down this road in a motorcade after President Moon Jae-in had invited him here.

That now seems like a distant possibility. Special adviser to the president Chung-In Moon says the leaflets may have been a step too far for Pyongyang, as Kim struggles domestically.