Rep. Karen Bass on Democratic police reform bill and changing a culture of ‘impunity’

Rep. Karen Bass:

Well, let me just tell you, you go back and look at that video of George Floyd's being murdered, and that's exactly why I think it should be changed.

That officer, who took eight minutes to slowly kill that man, was looking at the camera with his hand in his pocket, because he felt he could do that with straight impunity. He did not expect to get arrested. He did not expect to get fired.

And that's the mentality that absolutely has to change. You know, I don't believe that good officers want to work with brutal officers. They bring down the profession.

So, another part of our bill also calls for lifting up the profession with accreditation and national standards. You go get your hair done, and your beautician has to have national standards and accreditation. Why wouldn't the profession that has the power to kill have national standards?

We have 18,000 police departments in the country, and we essentially have 18,000 ways of providing policing. And so that's what we're trying to do.

Now, the immunity and the idea that officers could be sued, at the end of the day, in cities where officers are sued, it's the insurance of the city that pays for it. But we have to be able to prosecute officers.

So, in addition to removing qualified immunity from police officers, we also lower the standard in which you can charge an officer. Right now, it has to be willful intent, meaning we have to get inside the mind of an officer.

We want to lower it to reckless, so that, if an officer — you can be reckless and nobody looks at what was in your mind, you were just reckless in how you behaved. These are tools that we have to have in order to change the culture of policing in the United States.