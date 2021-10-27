A billionaire tax is unlikely. Here’s other ways Dems want to pay for their spending bill

William Brangham:

Judy, this so-called billionaires tax could raise up to $250 billion if enacted, but there are also renewed looks at changing corporate taxes as well.

For more on the Democrats' plans, I'm joined by Neil Irwin. He covers economics for The New York Times.

Neil, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

As Yamiche has been reporting, I mean, a lot of this is still in flux. And I'm always reluctant to say something is dead or alive at any given minute on Capitol Hill right now.

But let's just unpack this idea of the billionaires tax. What is it? How would it actually work?