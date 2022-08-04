A Brief But Spectacular take on being a good ancestor

Camille Seaman is a photographer who has been documenting climate change in the polar regions. Over the years, she’s witnessed firsthand the drastic effects of climate change, and hopes to merge the realms of art and science in order to get a message across: we only get this one Earth, and we must take care of it. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on being a good ancestor.

