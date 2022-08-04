Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison for bringing a small amount of cannabis oil into the country. Then, Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are using U.S. weapons to push back Russian forces. Plus, the Justice Department brings civil rights charges against four police officers involved in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death.
