A Brief But Spectacular take on living like we’re dying

Alua Arthur is what is called a "death doula," one who helps people at the end of their lives. As the founder of "Going with Grace," Arthur guides individuals and families and reframes the conversation to help people think about what they value most in life. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on living like we're dying.

