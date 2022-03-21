Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

A Brief But Spectacular take on bridging communities with art

Shawn Dunwoody is a local artist and activist born and raised in Rochester, New York. Early in his career he found success in galleries and at universities. But he's now returning his focus to his own neighborhood, hoping to ignite conversations through art to create changes in the community. He shares Brief But Spectacular take on bridging communities for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

